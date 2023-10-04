Bicycle Talk Episode 364 September 27th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: Teenage troublemakers get deadly. Teens Accused Of Intentionally Killing Bicyclist Are Allegedly Tied To More Hit-And-Runs. Jumbo pulls the plug.

On a positive side: Frannie is sucking up the sun in Florida. Still have the Sepp Kuss smile on my face. In the Karma department of the positive side: Cyclist uses webcam to scold cell phone user.

Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Group riding 101. The half-wheel, the half-baked, and the reason why more experienced cyclists give up on instruction. Content: Ron talks about the tragic incident in Las Vegas and offers opinions and suggestions as to how to help prevent future incidents. Does anyone have a spare 20M/Euros? Team Jumbo-Visma losing main sponsor with cancellation of €20m sports program. So how good do you have to be to make a living on a bicycle? How much does Sepp Kuss get paid? Shimano recalls 760,000 Hollowtech Road Cranksets. Events and Finishing Points.