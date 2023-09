This week we reviewed how my back and disc are steadily improving, and how the nerves seem to be reconnecting. Shout out to all the practitioners whose care and support made it happen!

We talked about some great supplements that help with neuropathy, and how they work. Things like certain B vitamins, fish oil, and lipoic acid. We also talked about other supplements that help to rebuild joints, like glucosamine, chondroitin, and collagen.