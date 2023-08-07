Bicycle Talk Episode 353: July 12th 2023: Ron’s Rant: . Kaplan Louisiana . Unbelievable. Louisiana town bans walking and bicycling from 11 pm to 4 am. Because evidently, people who don’t drive have nowhere to go at night. On a positive side: It’s the Tour de France. Rest day thank

goodness. Finished the Netflix documentary unchained. Wow! Shout outs to the new crosswalk lights on the airline trail in Hebron and Colchester! The NJ Roundabout. Quick assessment. Wow! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Shimano STI brake hoods Content: Kaplan starts permanent curfew against late night walking and bike traffic. Racism gone wild in a mostly white small town. Two-Thirds of Americans Know Highway Expansions Don’t Cure Traffic. The women’s Giro de Italia. The Men’s Tour de France. Ron looks closely at Tadej Pogacar . Is the Bike Boom bubble bursting? And ron Talks uppitiest the local Quiet corner Bicycle Tour. Events and Finishing Points.