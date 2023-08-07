Bicycle Talk Episode 351: June 28th 2023: Ron’s Rant: . The dreaded right hand turn into a cyclist. Ron rants about a friends weekend experience. On a positive side: USA Cycling Road Nationals. Summertime riding. Connecticut now has an e-bike incentive program!

Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Tubular tires and the art of aging them for future use. Why aged tires last longer. Content: That right hand turn thing. Grrrrrr. Ron talks about how to survive and possibly avoid the dreaded right hand turn. Why are drivers not paying attention to this common act. From last week the final 5 Best Arguments For Bike Boosters. Cycling USA Nationals. And on the world front: It was nationals weekend around the world. TDF is coming real soon! Events and Finishing Points.