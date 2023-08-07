Bicycle Talk Episode 350: June 19th 2023: Ron’s Rant: . RIP Gino Mäder Taken Too Early. Transportation budget in Massachusetts, Really? Less than Half of one percent? Priorities people!!!!! On a positive side: Mattias Skjelmos wins Tour de Suisse. Surprise in the mail. Gabe and family and my shirt Have Fran reads the note. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: LUBE Why is lube so important? Content: Bahrain Victorious rider Gino Mäder Taken To Early Young Swiss rider plunges into a ravine in the Tour de Suisse. Ron talks about this promising young rider. Stage 6 canceled riders ride a 20 mile tribute in honor of Gino. U23 Giro riders disqualified for “hitching a ride”. Watched the opening episode of unchained and I’m hooked, but some advice to those who enjoy their sleep. The 15 Best Arguments For Bike Boosters. Events and Finishing Points.