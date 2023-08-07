Bicycle Talk Episode 349: June 12th 2023: Ron’s Rant: . Air Quality? Canadian Wildfires? FTF Lances Weekend event due to smoke? New Study Shows Helmets and Safety Vests Make Riders Appear “Less Human” On a positive side: Criterium du Dauphine is over but very entertaining. E-Cargo bike vs car! Wow!!! Heads up! Schools out!!!! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: To ride drop bars or to not ride drop bars, that is the question. Pros and Cons List Content Comments from listeners: Listener comments on rude remarks by driver of Pickup Truck. Are we not Human? Ron comments on the dehumanization of cyclist due to their wearing on helmets and bright clothing. Racing News: as the TDF gets closer, Criterium du Dauphine wrap-up. The 2023 Tour de Suisse returns with an eight-day race, June 11-18, and once again delivers lots of climbing and two time trials. Like its counterpart held in France. Injured Pogacar preparing to race in Tour de France with a braceIs this the best time to buy a new bike? Despite an increase in ridership, consumers still aren’t buying. Events and Finishing Points.