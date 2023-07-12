This week, we reminded people to stay hydrated because IT’S HOT OUT THERE. Water, electrolytes, salt, shade, AC, swimming, all good! We moved on to the differential diagnosis of chest pain and how patients are evaluated if they have it. Word to the wise: go straight to the ER. If you’re having a heart attack, they are better equipped to treat you if you go to the hospital. It could be just a muscle spasm, but it might be a heart attack or blood clot, which are life threatening. Nobody will think you went unnecessarily! Just go! We then talked about atherosclerosis, what and where it is, and how it’s treated conventionally. We’ll talk about natural treatments next week.