All photos by Alive Coverage

What

Elements Music & Arts Festival is the Northeast’s immersive camping festival featuring 3 days of music, art and adventure held from August 11-13, 2023. Founded in 2013 and expanding to a 3-day music festival in 2017, Elements has spent years developing into an escape unlike any other, and is continuing to grow to be on par with major camping festivals like Electric Forest and Okeechobee.

Where

Taking place in Long Pond, PA, Elements is the closest large scale jam and electronic music camping festival you will find in proximity to Storrs. Just 90 minutes from Philadelphia and 2 hours from New York City, it is close enough to the escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life without having to travel far from the Northeast’s Metropolitan hubs.

Who

The 2023 lineup is stacked with EDM legends like Skrillex, Chris Lake, Porter Robinson and more! The lineup also features several exciting DJs that have been having breakthrough moments in their career within the past few years like Subtronics, John Summit and Peekaboo. But that’s not all, the lineup is also filled with exciting new artists like Zingara, LP Giobbi and Level Up.

Sets you won’t want to miss include Lightcode by LSDream which is a side project focused on spirituality and consciousness creating a calming and meditative musical experience, which is different than his traditional sets.

The Femme House water stage takeover will feature a contest winner opening up the stage on Saturday, followed by a lineup of women and LGBTQIA+ DJs. Femme House has a mission of fostering equitable opportunities for women and gender-expansive individuals in music, making this a wonderful opportunity for an aspiring DJ to make a name for themselves.

Sunset sets are a must see at music festivals, so catching Lane 8’s sunset set would be the way to go. Another staple at music festivals are pre-parties. Seven Lions will be hosting the Thursday pre-party, so head to that to get pumped up before the big festival.

Elements has been getting bigger and better each year, so you won’t want to miss it this August 11-13, 3-Day passes are still available! Stay tuned for our recap!