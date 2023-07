This week in our series about cardiovascular health, we talked about herbs and foods that can lower blood pressure. A lot of foods have properties that are similar to calcium channel blockers, like the commonly prescribed amlodipine. Magnesium, eugenol from thyme, and celery seed all have constituents that has those properties! Other herbs are diuretic or nitric oxide enhancers, and still more reduce inflammation and aid with strengthening blood vessels. They all help!