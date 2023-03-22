And today we talked about that EDT thing. Daylight savings time is not that good for you! It’s not good for heart health, work performance, physical performance, or kids in school or elsewhere. There are more work and motor vehicle accidents during the week of Spring Ahead. There have been congressional bills to stop the practice but they have never gone through. Personally, I think it would be best to keep us all at standard time, with more hours of light in the morning, and here’s why. Also, there’s a thing called an Everything Shower. Great idea for self care, and here are other ways you can do similar self care!