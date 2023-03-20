Uploaded files

Bicycle Talk Episode 337: March 20th 2023: Ron’s Rant: Patience. I’ve got nothing, all is good! . On a positive side: Spring around the corner! 5:24 pm Today! Did you happen to see the Milan san Remo? I know, Basketball but Uconn men advance to the sweet 16. First Time since 2014. Going to the women’s game tonight in Storrs. Go Huskies! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Is my e-bike battery safe? Three Things To Know About the National Lithium-Ion Battery Fire ‘Epidemic’. Content: Ron jumps right into this battery issue. And a report from Consumer Reports and OSHA. Go Chicago! You love to see it: Rte. 53 extension proposal gets turned into a greenway project instead . Milan San Remo Mathieu van der Poel claimed an incredible victory in the first Monument of the year. John Burke of Trek Bicycle Corporation says he’s ‘bullish’ on industry as BLC gets underway. More details on this weekends upcoming Natchaug Epic. Events and Finishing Points.