This week, we talked about our update coming out of COVID-19, and how we might still want to protect ourselves from getting it. People are not as concerned about it as they once were, since more people who get it now how some kind of immunity, whether through vaccination or past infection. But if you DON’T want to catch it because you’re concerned about your health or for someone you care about who you’ll be around, you still may want to protect yourself! Here’s some things to consider.