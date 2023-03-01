This episode of d’Archive features a conversation with metadata librarian Rhonda Kauffman about her zine collection (1994-2019) donated to the archives & special collections in 2019. Starting in 2020, Rhonda has worked to bring zines to the UConn Library and to help establish the Liberated Zine Zone on Level B of Homer Babbidge Library, a circulating zine collection actively seeking to incorporate student created zines.

Featured Collections

Liberated Zine Zone

Rhonda Kauffman Zine Collection

