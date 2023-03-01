This episode of d’Archive features a conversation with metadata librarian Rhonda Kauffman about her zine collection (1994-2019) donated to the archives & special collections in 2019. Starting in 2020, Rhonda has worked to bring zines to the UConn Library and to help establish the Liberated Zine Zone on Level B of Homer Babbidge Library, a circulating zine collection actively seeking to incorporate student created zines.

Featured Collections

Liberated Zine Zone

Rhonda Kauffman Zine Collection

Logo by Melica Stinnett

About The Author

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

