Bicycle Talk Episode 334: February 27th 2023: Ron’s Rant: Why are we not promoting cycling and walking instead of electric cars? Cities where it’s easy to walk and bike have fewer instances of obesity and high blood pressure, according to a new study. On a positive side: Ron hosted a Pedal to end cancer sat the community center. Thanks to everyone who participate or contributed to the cause. Super big shout out to Billy and Chris who traveled from afar to join in. And a shoutout to Cleveland What Happens When You Ask Public Officials To Give Up Driving For A Week. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Those darn squeaky disc brakes! Content: About to end American Heart Month in February. Cities where it’s easy to walk and bike have fewer instances of obesity and high blood pressure, according to a new study. Electric cars shouldn’t distract us from changes to the built environment. And a shoutout to Cleveland . Ron talks about getting involved in you community. What Happens When You Ask Public Officials To Give Up Driving For A Week? UAE Tour results. And the beginning of the cobbled classics the past weekend. Events and Finishing Points.