Bicycle Talk Episode 333: February 20th 2023: Ron’s Rant: Got the Covid, did the covid, done with the covid Dude, if you wanted a mountain bike than you should have bought a mountain bike. Ron rants about 2 inch gravel tires. More in the show. On a positive side: Pedal to end cancer. The weather is crazy here. Anyone out riding your bicycles? I know Billy and Paul are. I just got a video call from them. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Mistakes that cyclists make. Content: American Heart Month every February. Ron talks about heart health and cycling and history of heart disease. The great American Bike Trail. Ron talks about the future! CCAP youth cycling season opening. The UAE Bicycle racing tour has started. Events and finishing points.