This week we talked about our FIRSTHAND EXPERIENCE with COVID-19. How we think we managed to finally catch it, our symptom course, how we treated it, how we are easing back into our exercise. Hint: you can’t just jump back into your normal exercise routine, and it’s not just because you’ve lost fitness. You have to go SLOWLY and really listen to your body. It’s also a good idea to make sure you don’t have any excessive clotting factors, or at least eat foods and take supplements that aid in blood thinning. It took three years but here we are! I think for most people, unfortunately, it’s just a matter of time.