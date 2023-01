So, of course, the topic of the week is Seasonal Affective Disorder, since those who suffer, probably are right now. We talked about diagnosis, possible medications, melatonin, exercise, and lightbox therapy. We also talked about embracing the season, like the Danish tradition of Hygge, hunkering down and getting cozy! I’ve been doing plenty of that. We also talked about why it’s important to actually embrace darkness, the ways that it’s good for your health.