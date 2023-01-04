This week, after talking about how Ron and I and my friends at the Herd virtual bike club prefer spending New Year’s Eve in jammies with Ryan Seacrest or Miley and Dolly, I talked about SLEEP again. It is so important. I want people to make sure they get good sleep to help their immunity, mental health, exercise performance and even INITIATION, and body composition! And I’m going to order some blue light glasses without magnification for TV watching. I talked about nutrition, blue light, room temperature, and making sure your bed is comfortable!