Bicycle Talk Episode 316:  October 10th, 2022:  Ron’s Rant: Impatient drivers.  What’s the hurry?  On a positive side:   Another  shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally.  The 2022 Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross  Race.  The final Farm to Fork Fondo for 2022.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Check over that cross bike before this weekend’s event!  Are gravel bikes good for cyclocross? And are they just a fad?   Content: Ron talks more about the Rant.  Ron explores why people are impatient and reflects on a story from this past weekend’s ride.   Gravel World Championships.  Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross Ron talks about the upcoming race with Fran. Let’s not forget. Garth the Chicken!  From Last week’s promise:  Top 10 Trails in Connecticut   The Bicycle Calendar:  Lots of great cycling coming up Events and finishing points.   