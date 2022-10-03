Bicycle Talk Episode 315: October 3rd, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Watch out for that E-

Bike. And the infamous Blow By. On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. The 2022 Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross Race. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Nothing this week. . Content: Ron talks more about the Rants. E-Bikes causing Havoc in America’s Cities. And what’s with unfriendly fellow cyclists and blowing by without saying hi? Remco Evenepoel gets a hero’s welcome in Belgium. Matheau Van der Poel gets in big trouble. Ron warns Florida e-cycists about their submerged batteries. And DC and the Right on Red.

The Bicycle Calendar: Lots of great cycling coming up. Events and finishing points.