Bicycle Talk Episode 315:  October 3rd, 2022:  Ron’s Rant: Watch out for that E-
Bike. And the infamous Blow By. On a positive side:   Another  shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally.  The 2022 Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross  Race.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Nothing this week. .  Content: Ron talks more about the Rants. E-Bikes causing Havoc in America’s Cities. And what’s with unfriendly fellow cyclists and blowing by without saying hi? Remco Evenepoel gets a hero’s welcome in Belgium. Matheau Van der Poel gets in big trouble.  Ron warns Florida  e-cycists about their submerged batteries. And DC and the Right on Red. 

The Bicycle Calendar:  Lots of great cycling coming up.   Events and finishing points.   