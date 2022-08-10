This week I talked about a few topics! Not exactly a natural medicine thing, but I talked about how to preserve your fashion hair color if you like to go swimming, and what kind of shampoo to use! I also commended Dylan Dreyer on her piece on the Today Show where she made green pancakes containing SPINACH with her kids, and we talked about this and other things as a way to get your kids to eat vegetables. Then we talked about negative ions, how to access and why they’re good for you, and why an indoor ionizer is NOT so good for you. We finished with Ron’s current issue, muscle cramping from statins and how to help that.