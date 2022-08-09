Bicycle Talk Episode 307: August 8th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: The infamous behemoth vehicle. Ron relays a story from this past weekend. On a positive side: Listener writes in and comments off last week’s show. Fran was calling the “tour de girl” and listener talks about the earlier stages of Women’s cycling. Mechanical minute and cycling tips:e comments from the same listener about rim strips. Tips for cyclists on the Behemoth rant and riding in traffic. And Fran chimes in on Ron’s issue with Statins and muscle cramps. Content: Ron salutes an old friend who left us too early. Ron talks about Farm to fork Cape Cod. And finally a comment about riding behavior and what was taught “back in the day” from Maynard Hershon, long time cycling journalist. How we become better cyclists. More local events this week. SteepleChase Bike tour. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.