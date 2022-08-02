Bicycle Talk Episode 306: August 1st, 2022: Ron’s Rant: The 2022 tour The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, announced after a surprise agreement this week between Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, does not contain an electric bike tax credit and other bike-related measures included in President Joe Biden’s original Build Back Better Act. In Michigan And on a sad note the carnage continues Five cyclists were hit by a vehicle during a Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour on Saturday, two died, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. On a positive side: The 2022 Tour de France Femmes began on Sunday, July 24th and ended on Sunday, July 31st, . Brilliant move by the promoters to have the 1st day on the Champes Elysee Just before the men rolled into Paris. Big shout out to what Fran was calling the “tour de girl” Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Dry rotting tires. 4 Ways to Keep Your Bicycle Tires from Dry Rotting and Cracking. Content: The First Tour De France Femmes Avec Zwift? Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten won the rebirth edition of the Tour de France Femmes Sunday, earning the prized yellow jersey. Ron and Fran talk about their experience watching the Tour de Femme Avec Zwift. Figures from France TV Sport show large scale of interest in the week long women’s race. And what’s with the Dutch women? Wow! Shimano industry sales up 17% in the first half of the year. And then Ron talks about The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and it’s short falls to the E-Bike business. On the horizon (near and far): improved e-bike batteries. More local events this week. SteepleChase Bike tour. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.