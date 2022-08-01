Indie pop mainstay, BANKS, brought the Serpentina tour to Boston, returning to House Of Blues for the first time since 2019. Known for her R&B infused indie-pop, dynamic stage presence, and talented backup dancers, BANKS put on show that you won’t soon forget.

BANKS brought former Fifth Harmony member, Lauren Jauregui, and R&B artist, Samoht along with her on tour as support. Samoht came out on stage with so much energy and passion to get the crowd up on their feet and dancing to start out the night. Singing into a bouquet of flowers, Samoht instantly made the audience fall in love. Jauregui was up next and delivered a sultry and attention grabbing performance, proving herself to be all grown up now. Songs like “Expectations,” and “Lento,” stood out amongst the others and solidified her success in her solo career.

Opening with “Misunderstood,” following into “Meteorite,” BANKS built the anticipation and excitement in the room before exploding on stage with an impressive light show. Joined on stage by two dancers and a full band, she delivered a performance that was obviously well thought out and rehearsed extensively. Every song in the setlist was intentionally placed and every light cue and dance move complemented every note. Not only was her vocal performance impressive, but she was keeping up with her professional dancers without missing a beat. BANKS continues to amaze her audience with every performance, and she proved in this show that her fourth album can build upon her already masterful live show. If you ever have the chance to see BANKS live, I highly recommend.

Best songs to catch live “Holding Back,” and “Gimme.”