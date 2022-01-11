Bicycle Talk Episode 277: January 10th, 2022: Ron’s Rant. The motorized vehicles are not looking for you. The Importance of Being Predictable On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Monthly progress report Extreme spin has begun at the community center. The Maintenance Minute:. Fat Biking 101: 10 Things You Need to Know Before Biking in the Snow. Content: Frans bicycle New Years resolutions. More than half of drivers don’t look for cyclists and pedestrians before turning right, study finds. The more predictable cyclists are, the less the chance is of injury and crashes and the more drivers will take cyclists seriously and be respectful.. D.C. ‘Parking Cash Out’ Law Makes Employers Refund Workers Who Don’t Drive. The Power of Getting Paid Not to Park at Work. Updates from the bicycle industry. Cyclocross Nationals in Europe. Events, Local events, and finishing points.