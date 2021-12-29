This week we started out with a discussion of ALL the chocolate in the house, from the pedestrian to the sublime. We reminded everyone that high cocoa content is healthiest, but it’s OK to indulge in the mundane just for the pleasure of it!

The main focus was on hiatal hernia and gastroesophageal reflux disorder, or GERD. It was good to get a review in and discuss diet, supplements, food intolerances, and some habits that can help to reduce the symptoms. Thanks to Matthew Robinson, N.D., we discussed a couple of ways to reduce a hiatal hernia.