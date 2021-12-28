These are the top three albums of the year from some of our members here at WHUS.

Elizabeth He, Communications Director

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – Tyler, The Creator Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote City Slicker EP – Ginger Root

Sasha Goldblatt, Music Director

Dawn – Yebba We Love Dogs! – Remi Wolf KIDS – Noga Erez

Thomas Messier, Inventory Director

Call Me if You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator Vince Staples – Vince Staples Donda – Kanye West

Celia Klotzer, Events Coordinator

Still Woozy – If This Isn’t Nice I Don’t Know What Is Mac Miller – Faces Hether – Hether Who?

Erin Wu, Multimedia Director

If This Isn’t Nice, Don’t Know What Is – Still Woozy ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE – BROCKHAMPTON Life Support – Madison Beer

Grace McFadden, News Director

LP! – JPEGMAFIA By The Time I Get To Phoenix – Injury Reserve Crocus – The Ophelias

Max Manganis, Program Director

LP! – JPEGMAFIA Real Life Situations – Juan Wauters Actually, You Can – Deerhoof

Kate Ariano, Training Director

Good Things – Dan + Shay Country Again (Side A) – Thomas Rhett Montero – Lil Nas X

And listen to WHUS’s top songs of 2021 here!