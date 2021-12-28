These are the top three albums of the year from some of our members here at WHUS.

Elizabeth He, Communications Director

  1. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – Tyler, The Creator
  2. Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
  3. City Slicker EP – Ginger Root

Sasha Goldblatt, Music Director

  1. Dawn – Yebba
  2. We Love Dogs! – Remi Wolf
  3. KIDS – Noga Erez

Thomas Messier, Inventory Director

  1. Call Me if You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator
  2. Vince Staples – Vince Staples
  3. Donda – Kanye West

Celia Klotzer, Events Coordinator

  1. Still Woozy – If This Isn’t Nice I Don’t Know What Is
  2. Mac Miller – Faces
  3. Hether – Hether Who?

Erin Wu, Multimedia Director

  1. If This Isn’t Nice, Don’t Know What Is – Still Woozy
  2. ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE – BROCKHAMPTON
  3. Life Support – Madison Beer

Grace McFadden, News Director

  1. LP! – JPEGMAFIA
  2. By The Time I Get To Phoenix – Injury Reserve
  3. Crocus – The Ophelias

Max Manganis, Program Director

  1. LP! – JPEGMAFIA
  2. Real Life Situations – Juan Wauters
  3. Actually, You Can – Deerhoof

Kate Ariano, Training Director

  1. Good Things – Dan + Shay
  2. Country Again (Side A) – Thomas Rhett
  3. Montero – Lil Nas X

And listen to WHUS’s top songs of 2021 here!

