These are the top three albums of the year from some of our members here at WHUS.
Elizabeth He, Communications Director
- CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – Tyler, The Creator
- Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
- City Slicker EP – Ginger Root
Sasha Goldblatt, Music Director
- Dawn – Yebba
- We Love Dogs! – Remi Wolf
- KIDS – Noga Erez
Thomas Messier, Inventory Director
- Call Me if You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator
- Vince Staples – Vince Staples
- Donda – Kanye West
Celia Klotzer, Events Coordinator
- Still Woozy – If This Isn’t Nice I Don’t Know What Is
- Mac Miller – Faces
- Hether – Hether Who?
Erin Wu, Multimedia Director
- If This Isn’t Nice, Don’t Know What Is – Still Woozy
- ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE – BROCKHAMPTON
- Life Support – Madison Beer
Grace McFadden, News Director
- LP! – JPEGMAFIA
- By The Time I Get To Phoenix – Injury Reserve
- Crocus – The Ophelias
Max Manganis, Program Director
- LP! – JPEGMAFIA
- Real Life Situations – Juan Wauters
- Actually, You Can – Deerhoof
Kate Ariano, Training Director
- Good Things – Dan + Shay
- Country Again (Side A) – Thomas Rhett
- Montero – Lil Nas X
And listen to WHUS’s top songs of 2021 here!
