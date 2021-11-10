This week, I did a highlight episode for the New Hampshire Association of Naturopathic Doctors convention. There was so much great information that I have to do a Part 1 and Part 2! This week, the topics were about new drugs for Type 2 diabetes; herbs for anxiety, sleep, and relaxation; the reproductive microbiome, beneficial bacteria that live in the vagina, uterus, and ovaries; alcohol’s effect on women’s health and evidence for reducing intake, and The Science of Food Addiction! All really great speakers and topics and I’ll highlight more next week!