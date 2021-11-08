There’s always something going on in our heads. The traffic accident that you gawk at on your way to work, the birds outside your window, the person on the bus vibing in front of you… What are their stories? If we want to get a little more serious, what about an inmate’s last meal on death row? Or how about the undercover life of a sex worker?

Welcome to the Edge of Empathy where I cover niche communities and topics and try to make them relatable. There’s always a message to be found somewhere, even in the darkest corners. I hope you’ll sit with me and discover those messages with me.

This is the first episode of the Edge of Empathy. It is also the first part of a three-part series on people who bear witness to the death penalty. This episode covers journalists and their duty to report honestly and transparently on executions.