Bicycle Talk Episode 268: November 8th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Ron tells a funny story about a bank rider who used a bicycle as his get away vehicle. On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Weekly progress report Week 26 Tomorrow! . Reduced meds Feeling better. Still teaching indoor cycling at the Community Center. The infrastructure Bill, Build back better and what it means to bicycles. More in the show.The Maintenance Minute: Support your LBS! Content: Ron talks aboutRon talks and rants about Build Back Better, Electric Bicycles, automatic detection equipment to warn motorized vehicle about pedestrians and cyclists. Dorel moving Cannondale back to US. Peloton Delivers Poor Earnings Report, Gets Subpoenaed By The DOJ and DHS. Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events