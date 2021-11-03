This week I started with a caveat about COVID-19, as I had two virtual visits with patients with acute cases of COVID-19. They were both vaccinated. I mentioned that if you’re eligible, it’s a good idea to get the booster, since it appears that immunity is waning from earlier this year and people are tending to spend more time together. It’s probably still a good idea to wear masks when indoors, especially when it’s hard to distance from people.

I went on to talk more about arthritis, supplements that are helpful such as curcumin, fish oil, and glucosamine, exercise, and salt water. Being in any kind of water is helpful, but salt water has particular benefits!