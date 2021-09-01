This week we talked about the benefits of nasal rinses, such as neti pots and nasal sprays with salt and xylitol. These can be helpful in preventing and treating respiratory infections. Although they are not strictly proven, it does make sense to have good respiratory hygiene. I think it’s a useful practice during the pandemic.

We also talked about diverticulosis and diverticulitis. This is a very common problem so I get frequent requests to discuss it. Acutely, you need bowel rest, probably antibiotics, probiotics, and a liquid diet. For prevention, it’s fiber, fiber fiber! Fiber improves bowel tone and makes it so that food does not get stuck in the diverticular pockets.