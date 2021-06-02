This week we continued the discussion about cardiovascular health, and checked in with Ron about his healing process. He is getting along great! However, the metoprolol is making him very sleepy, even though it’s allowing him a good rest.

This week we talked about the various things that can present with chest pain, from as mild as a pulled muscle to as serious as a heart attack, and everything in between. If you have new chest pain that doesn’t let up, it’s a good idea to go straight to the ER.

We also talked about the signs of stroke and causes, from ischemic to hemorrhagic and thrombotic vs. embolic. High blood pressure is a major cause of stroke, and most strokes happen in women and are thrombotic or embolic.

We began to talk about heart healthy foods and will talk more next week! We also talked about variations in resting pulse and what that might mean.