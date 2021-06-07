Bicycle Talk Episode 249: June 7th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. E- Bikes Should there be a tax credit? I say why not. Ron talks about e-bikes and tax credits. Would you buy an ebike if it had a tax incentive? Example $3000 bike / 900.00 tax incentive. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. Hundreds of bikes abandoned on Metro buses, trains will be distributed for free to needy and homeless residents The Maintenance Minute:Cleaning that bike. Content: Giro d’Italia Champion Egan Bernal Tests Positive for COVID-19 Welcome back Tom Dumoulin. Follow up on Where is Wout van Aert? Chris Froome, the upcoming tour GC riders, and who gets to go. Why Regulators Aren’t Taming the U.S. Megacar Crisis. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.