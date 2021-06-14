Bicycle Talk Episode 250: June 14th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. A cyclist is a disaster for the country’s economy: he doesn’t buy cars and doesn’t borrow money to buy it? Sad note, we lose another great small bicycle shop. And pro cyclist expelled from race for littering? On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. The Mountain Laurels are in bloom! The Maintenance Minute:How to make your bike faster and not spend a dime. Content: Richard Carapaz wins Tour de Suisse Team winner: Ineos Grenadiers. Mathieu van der Poel leaves Tour de Suisse through illness. Julian Alaphilippe withdraws from Tour de Suisse for the birth of his first child. Gives up a podium position. Ron touches a bit more on the UCI “littering” rule and others. And Ron spends some time taking about Harris Cyclery and Sheldon Brown. Funny notes about how cycling is ruining our economy. Covid and supplies are falling short again. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.