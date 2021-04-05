podcasttheway.com for better up to date episodes!

Thanks to digital art we can create some of the most realistic and creative work to date. Colors can be composed exactly how the user wants, and the world you imagine can look as real as the world we’re in. Thomas Tanner has been creating digital art for a long time and has become one of the names to contact when you want/need work done. Particularly in the dungeons and dragons’ “fantasy realism” world, he has been drawing and creating since he was a child. His work is clear and fascinating and if you’d like to see some of it go to his website below.

Website – https://thomastannerart.com/

