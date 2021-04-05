Go to podcasttheway.com to stay up to date. More updated streaming services and more.

Dr. Juan Bartolomei is a spine neurosurgeon at Yale, and in 2013 he was named one of “US News and World Report’s Top Doctors”. Dr. Bartolomei has a passion for what he does and believes surgery should be a last resort and not a first option. When faced with a new issue, he likes to focus on the body as a whole, rather than looking at the spine as an independent piece. In this episode, we discuss what back pain means, what surgery does to your body, and more so be sure to tune in.