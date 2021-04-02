This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on April 2, 2020.

For the news, we covered the arrest of a UConn soccer player for sexual assault, the rise in antisemitic incidents happening across campus, the arrests of two Storrs homeowners following a non-COVID-19 restriction compliant party and a potential change in UConn’s drug-enforcement policy.

There was no featured news package this week.

Rita Plante joined again this week to talk with Events Coordinator Ling Chi, who will be the operations manager of the station next school year. They discussed what it’s like to plan events during a pandemic and gave some big hints at who the Spring Fling performer for this year will be.

This episode was produced by Kate Ariano and hosted by Rita Plante.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.