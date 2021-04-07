In our continuing quest to inform about exercise, we talked about how high intensity interval training can be helpful. It can increase fat burning during and after exercise, improve insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar, increase muscle mass, and burn visceral fat. It doesn’t have to take a long time, so it’s very effiicent! Anyone can do it if they find an intensity level that works for them.

The pollen is flying, so we did a review of respiratory allergies and how to help them. It’s time for neti-pots, salt water, bioflavonoids, nettles, and lots of other natural help. Next (live) week we’ll talk about asthma!