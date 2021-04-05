In this second episode of Amplified, DesignedBlack President Solange Wright interviews UConn alum, Nathan Smith. Nathan is CEO of Cultivation, a digital branding agency based in Bridgeport, CT. The two talk about what life looks like after college, and how sometimes the best opportunities that happen are the ones you create for yourself.

For more information on Cultivation, check out their instagram: @heycultivation and website, heycultivation.com.

This episode was recorded on March 15, 2020.

DesignedBlack is a collective of black digital creatives at the University of Connecticut. Follow us on instagram @designedblk, and visit our website at designedblack.org.