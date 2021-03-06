The Save the Earth Podcast, put together by UConnPIRG’s Save the Earth campaign, explores intersectional approaches to environmentalism, connecting UConn’s vibrant environmental community, and building on our massive climate movement.

Today Kent Hurtado and Ben Albee from the Save the Earth campaign sit down with Mark and Alex from the WeReadTheoryPod, discussing the intersections of capitalism and climate change. We talk about the Texas cold freeze, ExxonMobil’s fostering of climate denial, and our least favorite billionaires. You can find them on Twitter @wereadtheorypod.