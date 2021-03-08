This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 5, 2020.

For the news, we covered the Undergraduate Student Government’s vote of no confidence statement, the petition to implement an anti-Black racism general education plan, the CLAS Student Voice project venting session and student reactions to Gov. Ned Lamont’s new vaccine rollout plan based on age.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Celina Daigle and covered a student’s new app in the works to make doing laundry on campus easier.

Long-time WHUS DJ Susan Forbes Hansen talked about her 40 years of playing folk music on FM, the famous musicians she’s met along the way and what she’s been up to during her “gap year” off the air.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.