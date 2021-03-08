Bicycle Talk Episode 239: March 8th 2021: Ron’s Rant. Ron rant’s on Ron and Fran chimes in! On a positive side: Pro racing is back! Pete Buttigieg is here! Lot’s of good things are happening. The Airline Trail North update. Hey Fran! Happy International Women’s day. The Maintenance Minute: Let’s talk cadence and why. Content: Pete Buttigieg and what this means for cycling. Ron dives deeper into the cadence explanation. Gears on your bike vs cadence. Ron talks about Seattle again, this time helmet law? Who’s getting fined and is it fair? Events calendar, the classics are back! Local events in the next few months, and final thoughts.