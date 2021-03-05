This episode originally aired on February 10, 2021.

Kate Ariano and Jonathan Kopeliovich, two radio correspondents for a Connecticut-based radio station, investigate and provide information about local current events.

On this episode of News On Overdrive, Kate and Jonathan cover all things COVID-19. They talk to local experts about the vaccine, including its impact on marginalized communities. They also cover the affect that the pandemic has had on small businesses, and they speak to Lizzie’s Curbside and Catering and G.M. Thompson & Sons about how they’ve struggled and thrived over the last year.