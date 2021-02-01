Go to podcasttheway.com for more info and to stay up to date with the show!

Danny Gold has directed documentaries and written numerous articles on MS-13. Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, is an international criminal gang. In Los Angeles they were created during the ’70s however, the large control they possess is found in El Salvador. There the people have to pay ‘rent’, and the children are recruited as early as 9! Learn about their rival gang, how to “leave” the gang, and the power and destruction that MS-13 brings in this episode.

Danny Gold:

Website – https://www.dannygoldjournalist.com/

Podcast – https://www.underworldpod.com/

