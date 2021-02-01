Go to podcasttheway.com for more info and to stay up to date with the show!

Eating Disorders are a dangerous thing. While it depends on how you categorize the statistics if you google “deadliest mental illness” eating disorders are ranked first. Roughly 70 million people worldwide are affected by this illness and just about all researchers agree this is an understatement. Although the people affected by this disorder are primarily women, what people may not hear or realize is that this disorder also affects a large population of men.

I sat down with journalist Ruben de Theije, who recently finished his award-winning book A Stroy to Tell. In this story, he – along with his photographer Mafalda Rakos – followed men protagonist who talked about the struggles and ‘life or death’ situations they faced over this illness. We discussed his findings and what makes this topic such a unique issue.