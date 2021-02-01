Go to podcasttheway.com for more and to stay up to date on episodes

Warning for the episode below in description

Vicki Lau is an expert in all things “Visual Effects” (VFX). While she specializes in compositing, she has developed many other software skills used in films and shows like Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman, Brooklyn 99, and The Walking Dead… to name a few. On top of this Lau has a history of working on Virtual Reality (VR). In fact, she performed a Ted Talk on the very topic! Tune into this episode to hear an expert discuss all things virtual.

Official website – https://www.lauvicki.com/

IMDb – http://www.imdb.com/name/nm5130924/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/vickicup/

Warning: Vicki Lau was an excellent guest who I was honored to have appear on the show. However, when recording out of the studio, audio mistakes sometimes happen. In this case, I made a mistake and the audio wasn’t as clear as other episodes. A lot of post-editing work went into fixing the episode and I hope you’re able to enjoy this episode all the same.

About The Author

Avatar

Catch the show on FM 91.7 Wednesdays at 5. From a college perspective with an un-college like background listen to interviews involving those with unique backgrounds/knowledge that can only be found at a University, or a Hartford warehouse. Much like Death of a Salesman you don't need to be a celebrity to share an informed interesting take... you just need to be informed. (Studio is closed so expect infrequent clean radio episodes and explicit podcast only episodes)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.