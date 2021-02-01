Bicycle Talk Episode 234: February 1st 2021: Ron’s Rant. Ron rants about the 20% flyover at Cyclocross Worlds. What We Learned from Tracking Cycling Deaths for a Year, and a webinar he attended about Autonomous vehicles. On a positive side: Polly Trottenberg, Heather Mason, two women that deserve a good shout out. The Maintenance Minute: Bikemaps.org Put down your tools and download this great sites toolbox. What you can do to move cycling forward. Content: UCI World Championship Cyclocross. Ron talks about the Words this past weekend. Ron also talks about Polly Trottenberg has been nominated to be the deputy Transportation Secretary in the Biden Administration. And, Secretary Buttigieg: Pick for Transportation Secretary, former mayor and candidate for president Trek Bicycles gets bigger buying out retail real estate. Is this good? Or, is it Starbucks. Events calendar and final thoughts.