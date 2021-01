This week, there’s great excitement over the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination by Pfizer. We talked about the rollout, how it works, who is likely to be in line for it, and what it may contain. More info on that next week!

I also talked about some meds and natural treatments for COVID-19 as presented by Heather Zwickey, PhD, microbiologist and infectious disease researcher. Then a bit about NrF2 and its wonderful antioxidant properties.