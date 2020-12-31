Here are the top three albums of 2020 from some of our staff here at WHUS. They are in no particular order and reflect the tastes and opinions of each board member!

Aidan Brueckner, General Manager

George Clanton and Nick Hexum – “George Clanton & Nick Hexum”

Clams Casino – “Instrumental Relics”

Them Airs – “Union Suit XL”

Rita Plante, Operations Manager

Alexandra Savior – “The Archer”

Samia – “The Baby”

Jordana – “Something to Say to You”

Faisal Rajan, Program Director

The Strokes – “The New Abnormal”

Thundercat – “It Is What It Is”

21 Savage, Metro Boomin – “SAVAGE MODE II [CHOPPED NOT SLOPPED]”

Isadore Johnson, Training Director

Kim Petras – “Turn Off the Light”

of Montreal – “UR FUN”

Hobo Johnson – “The Fall of Hobo Johnson”

Will Schultz, Promotions Director

Surface to Air Missive – “Shelly’s Gone”

ARTHUR – “Hair of the Dog”

Quelle Chris and Chris Keys – “Innocent Country 2”

Kate Ariano, News Director

Dustin Lynch – “Tullahoma”

Luke Combs – “What You See Is What You Get”

Little Big Town – “Nightfall”

Andrew Byrne, Live Production Director

21 Savage, Metro Boomin – “SAVAGE MODE II”

Melanie Faye – “Melanie Faye EP”

R.A.P Ferreira – “Purple Moonlight Pages”

Sasha Goldblatt, Music Director

Remi Wolf – “I’m Allergic To Dogs!”

070 Shake – “Modus Vivendi”

Glass Animals – “Dreamland”

Jack Brady, Communications Director

Machinedrum – “A View of U”

Jerry Paper – “Abracadabra”

Thundercat – “It Is What It Is”

Nidhi Nair, Secretary